Eugene Henry DeWendt "Gene" Heim St. Marys--Eugene Henry DeWendt Heim (Gene), 39, a resident of Poquoson, Virginia, passed away from a very aggressive cancer on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Gene will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a rosary at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. To leave on line condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019