Home

POWERED BY

Services
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Heim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Henry DeWendt "Gene" Heim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Henry DeWendt "Gene" Heim Obituary
Eugene Henry DeWendt "Gene" Heim St. Marys--Eugene Henry DeWendt Heim (Gene), 39, a resident of Poquoson, Virginia, passed away from a very aggressive cancer on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Gene will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a rosary at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. To leave on line condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now