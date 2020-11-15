1/1
Eugene Rogers "Gene" Keever
Eugene Rogers Keever, 89, Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center.

He was born on November 9, 1931 in the town of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and was a Tarheel by birth but a Blue Devil by choice. In an era where moonshine was king and bootleggers were hometown heroes, Gene and his friends spent their youth in the Southern stock car racing scene that would go on to birth NASCAR.

After graduating high school, he went on to Duke University where he belonged to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and Air Force ROTC. This would send him on his next adventure, where he was commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force, flying KC-97 Stratofreighters out of Thule A.F.B. in Greenland. It can truly be said that for a Southern boy born to the lowliest of circumstances, he had quite literally been to the top of the world. But it would be Kansas, land of the Jayhawks, that would be this Blue Devil's home.

Meeting his wife Patricia Louise Wooster in 1957, they soon married and moved to Topeka.

He went to work for Topeka Savings Association where he worked until 1990.

Gene and Pat started their family in 1962, having 3 children over the next 7 years. Survivors include their children, Dr. Craig Keever Fayetteville, AR, Stephanie Keever Weiter, Anthony Keever, both of Topeka; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Eloise Allen, Fletcher, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff and care team at the VA Medical Center for their outstanding care they provided in his final days.

Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
