Dr. Eugene "Gene" W. Schwartz, 95, Topeka Kansas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020.He was born June 18, 1924, in Hoisington, Kansas the son of William H. Schwartz and Louise (Prosser) Schwartz.A football injury kept him out of high school for a year and a half. After successfully passing the Harvard Entrance Exam, he was allowed to graduate from Hoisington High School with his class of 1942.Gene furthered his education at the University of Kansas completing his BA and a Doctor of Medicine in 1950. He completed his internship in Denver, Colorado in 1950. He received a certificate to practice medicine/surgery from the University of Kansas. Gene also received his degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Ophthalmology in 1957. He practiced Ophthalmology in Dodge City, Kansas for 28 years.During this same time period he served in the Army as a Medical Doctor stateside.Gene met the love of his life and later married Margaret "Peg" M. Allen on April 11, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri. Gene and Peg recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.Gene is survived by his wife, Peg; five boys, John (Lisa), Denver CO, Mark (Terry), Topeka, Steve, Springdale WA, Paul (Barb), Lee's Summit MO, and Jim (Debbie), Topeka; twin daughters, Margaret Lacy, Garden City KS and Marilyn (Dan) Eklund, Colville WA; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and four brothers.Gene enjoyed world travel and making new friends. He loved the outdoors, farming, golfing, fishing, hiking, summers in Pagosa Springs, Colorado with family and friends, and following KU sports. Gene also enjoyed reading and painting.One of Gene's fondest memories while at KU was the time Phog Allen walked up to him on campus and asked if he played basketball. After all, 6'4" back in the 1940's was considered tall. Gene responded, "No, Coach Allen, my leg is shot, and I am here to study".Gene was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka, where they have attended since 1997. He would attend his favorite men's coffee group, where he loved to engage in conversation about history and his life stories. Gene was a storyteller extraordinaire, and always told those stories with a little grin and a twinkle in his eye. Most of all he loved his wife and family!Cremation has taken place and by Gene's wishes a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Edward J. Schwartz Scholarship Fund at the University of Kansas School of Medicine or the Schwartz Family Scholarship Fund at Hayden Catholic High School, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Education meant a great deal to Gene and Peg. It is said, that when an older person dies a library burns. When Gene died an entire university burned down.Condolences may be sent online to