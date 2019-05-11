|
|
Eula B. "Dickie" Haselwood Eula B. "Dickie" Haselwood, 91, of Berryton, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a Topeka hospital. She was born September 10, 1927 in Hiawatha, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Stella Dickeson.
Eula graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1945. She was a member of the last Cadet Nurse Corps group that graduated from Christs Hospital School of Nursing, where she received the Best All Around Nurse Award. Eula and her husband farmed for many years. She was a member of the Berryton United Methodist Church for almost 70 years.
Eula married Everett Haselwood on December 25, 1948 in Hiawatha, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2015. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Reuel Dickeson, Lloyd Dickeson and Vernon Dickeson and her daughter-in-law; Nancy Haselwood.
Survivors include their children, Nancy (Greg) McLemore of Jacksonville, Florida; Bob (Judy) Haselwood of Berryton; Bill (Vicky) Haselwood of Cherryvale, Kansas; and Ed (Lori) Haselwood of Manhattan, Kansas, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a brother, Leonard Dickeson.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Berryton United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date. Eula will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019