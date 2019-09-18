|
Eula Mae Parker Eula Mae Parker 93, formerly of Manhattan and Wamego died in Plano, Texas on September 15, 2019. She was born to John and Anna Taylor on September 5, 1926 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Eula Mae is survived by her husband Leonard of the home in Frisco, Texas; her son David (Nancy) of Frisco, Texas; daughter-in-law Sue (Jim) Mowder of Topeka; 3 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, September 21st, at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 330 Sunset Street, Manhattan, with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the Wamego City Cemetery in Wamego.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Lutheran Hour or St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may me left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019