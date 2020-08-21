Euna Vaye (Ukena) Brant, age 98, formerly of Hiawatha, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
She was born March 16, 1922 near Highland, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Hegenderfer) Ukena. She graduated from Robinson High School and Highland Community College and taught for two years at the Diamond School, a one-room country school.
She married the love of her life, Walter R. Brant, on June 10, 1943 and encouraged her husband to become a minister. They were married 67 years and their ministry spanned some fifty years in serving Evangelical United Brethren and then United Methodist churches in Kismet, Parsons, Roeland Park, Salina, Topeka, Atchison, Reserve and Hiawatha, Kansas.
Euna Vaye was a busy mother of five children, taught Sunday School, and was always active in Women's Missionary and Fellowship groups. Among the hobbies that she enjoyed were gardening and canning, sewing and embroidery, quilling, and keeping family scrapbooks. She was a member of P.E.O. chapters in both Atchison and Hiawatha. Her talents included playing piano and singing soprano in various church and community choirs including the Atchison Mother-Singers and the Hiawatha Music Club.
In 1976, Walter and Euna Vaye were blessed to work with other couples in the founding of the United Methodist expression of Marriage Encounter. They then became the first National Clergy Couple and presented United Methodist weekends across the country. Euna Vaye and Walter were also adventurers who enjoyed trips to the Holy Land, England, and Hawaii.
Preceding her in death were her husband in 2010 and her third daughter, Joan Barhydt, in 2016. Euna Vaye is survived by her other children and their families: Marilyn Spatz of Overland Park; Elaine and LeRoy Schrader of Lancaster; son-in-law Bob Barhydt of Salina; Nita and David Zeit of Fairview; and David and Deba Brant of Topeka and by 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and by her sister Beverly Bottiger of Lakeland, Florida.
Due to the pandemic and for the protection of all, the family will gather for a private service. There will be no public visitation with the family, but friends may pay their respects from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery near Robinson, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of choice
or may be sent in care of the funeral home and are suggested to the "Brant Memorial Fund" (to be designated later) or to the "Aldersgate Employees Gift Fund" at Aldersgate Village. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434 (www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
).