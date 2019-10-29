|
Eunice Gingrich Eunice Butler Gingrich, 94, of Topeka, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born August 25, 1925, in Oak Hill, Kansas, the daughter of Milton and Isabelle (Payne) Butler. She attended Chapman High School and graduated in 1943.
In her early years she worked as a cook at Avondale East Elementary School. She later retired from Fleming Foods and went on to work part time at the South Topeka Blvd McDonald's for 17 years.
She loved to cook. She had a talent for making peanut brittle and homemade pecan pies. She enjoyed dancing, especially with her husband Lloyd. Together they also went on several cruises. She was also a part of the Shrine as a Shrine Patrol Lady.
She was known as a hard worker. She had a green thumb and would can pickles and tomatoes from her garden. Above all else, she loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eunice married Lloyd LeRoy Gingrich on May 8, 1946 in Manhattan, KS. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2013. Survivors include her children, Scott Gingrich and Janice (Bob) VandeVelde; grandchildren, Shayne Kahle, Shannon Currie, Jamie Gingrich, Damien Gingrich; step-grandchildren, Kevin VandeVelde, Todd VandeVelde and Alicia Wyer; 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Boyd Butler, Marvin Butler, Kenny Butler, Johnny Butler and Raymond Butler.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to any , Interim Hospice or to a Donor's Choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019