Eunice Marie Stebbins

Eunice Marie Stebbins Obituary
Eunice Marie Stebbins Eunice Marie Stebbins passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 94.

Eunice was born at Ozawkie, Kansas on October 3, 1924 to John Thomas and Lela Stewart, and was the second oldest of five children.

Eunice Stewart and Donald Herbert Stebbins were married on December 19, 1943 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb and two of her brothers, Fred and Richard. Eunice is survived by her two sons, Arliss and his wife, Kay of Lawrence and Theran of Topeka; her grandchildren, Brian and Nicole Stebbins of North Carolina, Beth Pinargote of Illinois, Amanda and Matt Berner of Olathe, and Jeff Stebbins of Kansas City. Eunice also is survived by great-grandchildren, Dan and Sam Pinargote, William and Wyatt Stebbins, and Madison and Macy Berner. Eunice was at her happiest when holding and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service held for family members at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Dove Creation and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker, Topeka KS to celebrate Eunice's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Eunice's name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation, 3715 SW 29th St, Suite 100, Topeka, KS, 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
