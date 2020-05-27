|
Eva Bermudez Eva Bermudez, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
Eva was born April 4, 1934, in Topeka to Jose and Eugenia Tetuan. From childhood Eva was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and participated as a dancer in Fiesta Mexicana. The day after her 18th birthday, April 5, 1952, Eva married Joe Bermudez at St. John's Catholic Church in Lawrence, Kansas. Together they enjoyed attending the annual Fiesta Mexicana, dancing, watching their children and grandchildren grow, cheering family on from the stands, and watching KU Basketball as die-hard fans. They celebrated 56 years together until Joe's passing on October 4, 2008.
She was a fantastic cook who would gather her family regularly for Friday dinners and special occasions. Beyond her cooking, Eva was a wonderful homemaker. Not only was her influence felt by family, but she opened her home and provided childcare to many people and influenced their lives. She loved her family and friends dearly and they loved her.
Eva is survived by four sons: Joe Jr. (Cindy Marie) Bermudez, John (Nancy) Bermudez, Ray Anthony Bermudez, all of Topeka and Mario (Stephanie) Bermudez, of Dardenne Prairie MO; a daughter, Adela (Troy) Riner, of Topeka, Candy Campos, of Topeka; a brother, John Tetuan;, a sister, Isabel Adams; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Eva was proceeded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, three brothers, Jesse Tetuan, Raymond Tetuan and Joe Tetuan, and sister, Rachel Chavez, all of Topeka.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is absolutely required; with no physical contact. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd Topeka, KS 66614.
Eva's family is particularly grateful to the staff at Lexington Park Health and Rehab and Elara Caring for the compassionate care of their mother.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020