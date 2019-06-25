|
Eva Marie Atchison Eva Marie Atchison, 91, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
To view Eva's full obituary and leave the family a special message online
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019