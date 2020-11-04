Eva May Lamparter Mosiman was born in Sabetha, Kansas, on May 27, 1936, to parents Fred and Johanna Lamparter. She left this world on October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Calvin, Marvin and Marian. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Louis Eugene "Gene" Mosiman; children, Brett and Jody; nine grandchildren, Kiely, Jake, Cameron, Alexander, Mason, Riley, Pierce, Cohen and Brenner.
No finer soul and no brighter light walked this earth. Eva loved family gatherings, volunteering, exercise, gardening and especially pampering her pets. She was funny, feisty, generous, talented, humble and devout. Eva was tough and fiercely independent. She was a fighter and a survivor and overcame many challenges in life. Eva was rumored to have fought off an attack from the Boston Strangler in the 50's. She also once flatly rejected and foiled an armed robbery attempt on her retail store. Eva beat cancer and had both hips replaced. She always had a lot going on and generally kept very busy. One of her many hobbies was researching natural remedies and food as medicine.
Eva obtained a bachelor's and master's degree at Washburn University AFTER her children were raised. In her professional life, Eva was an accomplished artist and potter. She was a real estate agent, a long-time successful entrepreneur and store owner. Eva's most recent occupation was as social worker/counselor for the women's prison system. The world is a bit dimmer without her passion and zest for life.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614. Burial will follow in Mission Center Cemetery.
All are welcome online for the service's live stream on the Susanna Wesley UMC Facebook Page at: facebook.com/SWUMCTopeka
. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance are required.
In honor of Eva, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to Washburn University, or Susanna Wesley Church, or your favorite charity
in her name, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, and live life to the fullest as she certainly did.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.