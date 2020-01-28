|
Eva Virginia (DeGroff) Bowser EMMETT- Eva Virginia (DeGroff) Bowser, 81, of Emmett, KS, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Tanglewood Health and Rehab in Topeka. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Soldier Cemetery in Soldier, KS. Family will greet friends 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Memorials may be given to the Topeka Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
