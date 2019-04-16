Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn C. (Stegeman) Kramer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn C. (Stegeman) Kramer Obituary
Evelyn C. (Stegeman) Kramer Evelyn C. Kramer, 91, of Baileyville died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Seneca.

She is survived by her four sons, Ron Kramer of Silver Lake, Gary (Helen) Kramer of Topeka, Duane (Susan) Kramer of Topeka and Dan (Gale) Kramer of Vermillion; sisters, Francis Kramer of Seneca and Juanita Koelzer of Otella, Washington; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2PM at Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville. Rosaries will be prayed on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 2 & 7 PM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be left in Evelyn's memory to Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now