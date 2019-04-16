|
|
Evelyn C. (Stegeman) Kramer Evelyn C. Kramer, 91, of Baileyville died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Life Care Center of Seneca.
She is survived by her four sons, Ron Kramer of Silver Lake, Gary (Helen) Kramer of Topeka, Duane (Susan) Kramer of Topeka and Dan (Gale) Kramer of Vermillion; sisters, Francis Kramer of Seneca and Juanita Koelzer of Otella, Washington; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2PM at Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville. Rosaries will be prayed on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 2 & 7 PM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be left in Evelyn's memory to Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019