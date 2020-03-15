Home

Evelyn C. Sawyer

Evelyn C. Sawyer Obituary
Evelyn C. Sawyer Evelyn C. Sawyer, 98, of Topeka, passed away on March 12, 2020 in Topeka. She was born on May 14, 1921 to Edwin Arthur and Leva Jones in Topeka, Kansas. Evelyn worked as a secretary for Volume Shoe Corporation 35 years. She retired in 2000. She enjoyed her family, friends, and especially knitting Afghans, and Barbie Doll clothing. She attended Washburn University and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority; she also attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Order of Eastern Star and Arab Shrine.

On September 18, 1944 she married I. Wayne Sawyer in Denver. He preceded her in death in 1984. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Robert) Horton of Topeka; her son, Randy (Shayne) Sawyer of Topeka, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas "Tom" Sawyer, her sisters; Marguerite Fraizer and Betty Hobbs, and a brother, Ralph Jones.

A visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 am and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, Topeka, Kansas. Burial will take place following the funeral service in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka. Memorials are suggested to the . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
