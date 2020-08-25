Evelyn Eleanor (Clark) Funke, 80, passed away at Olathe Hospice House, surrounded by her family, on August 22, 2020. She and Gary Lee Funke were married on May 19, 1957, and they had two daughters and a son together.
Evelyn was born in Barnes, Kansas, to Floyd and Rachel Clark, on September 13, 1939. She had one sister, Mary Lou Bevitt and three brothers, Dale, Darrell and Larry.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; brother, Darrell; son, Donnie; and two grandsons, Jeet Chanda and Joshua Fangman.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Rochelle (Neil) Gridley and Colette (Brad) Fangman; grandchildren, Caleb Fangman, Amit and Abbey Chanda and Brian Gragert; and great grandsons Dylan and Beau.
Visitation at 1:00PM at Rolling Hills Christian Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with funeral serive at 2:00PM. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olathe Health Hospice House, 15310 Marion St. Olathe, KS 66061. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
.