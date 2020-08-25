1/1
Evelyn Eleanor "Evie" (Clark) Funke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Eleanor (Clark) Funke, 80, passed away at Olathe Hospice House, surrounded by her family, on August 22, 2020. She and Gary Lee Funke were married on May 19, 1957, and they had two daughters and a son together.

Evelyn was born in Barnes, Kansas, to Floyd and Rachel Clark, on September 13, 1939. She had one sister, Mary Lou Bevitt and three brothers, Dale, Darrell and Larry.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; brother, Darrell; son, Donnie; and two grandsons, Jeet Chanda and Joshua Fangman.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Rochelle (Neil) Gridley and Colette (Brad) Fangman; grandchildren, Caleb Fangman, Amit and Abbey Chanda and Brian Gragert; and great grandsons Dylan and Beau.

Visitation at 1:00PM at Rolling Hills Christian Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with funeral serive at 2:00PM. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olathe Health Hospice House, 15310 Marion St. Olathe, KS 66061. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved