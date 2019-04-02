Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Evelyn F. Musick

Evelyn F. Musick Obituary
Evelyn F. Musick Harveyville-Evelyn F. Musick, 75, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her rural Harveyville Home.

Graveside inurnment will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Harveyville Cemetery with a visitation following the service at the Harveyville United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eskridge Friendly Farmers 4-H Club and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
