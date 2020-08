To my Uncle Jr, I will miss your smiling handsome face. You always had a smile for everybody so friendly so kind. You will be missed. Love you forever your niece Karla. To Aunt Alyce , Cheri , Everett Charles I love you all may God wrap his loving arms around you and give you comfort and peace in your time of need. He is a angel now gone to be with the Lord but he will always be with you. God bless you and keep you all always love you much



Karla

Family