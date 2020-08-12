Everett C. Brown, Jr, 82 of San Antonio, TX, Formerly of Topeka, Ks passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio.
Everett is survived by his wife Alyce J. Brown; daughter Cheri L. Brown, San Antonio, TX; son Everett C. Brown, III Miami Beach, FL and a brother, Richard P. Brown, Phoenix, AZ.
A visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-12:noon at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, a graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave.
It is requested that no flowers be sent since all family members will be returning out of state, if you choose to honor Everett you may make a contribution to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD
1-800-638-8299. A message of love and caring maybe sent to www.bowserjohnsonfuneralchapel.com