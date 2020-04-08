|
|
Everett Cook Everett J. Cook, 96, Topeka, Kansas, died unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, April 6, 2020.
Mr. Cook was a teacher and administrator in the Topeka Public Schools for 37 years before he retired in 1986. He taught at Gage Elementary School and was principal of Polk, Quincy, Shaner and Potwin elementary schools. Everett also directed summer Headstart and was an Area Director at the time of his retirement.
Everett was born March 20, 1924, in Topeka, the son of Everett H. and Eva L. Newell Cook. He attended public schools in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1942. Everett received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washburn University; a Masters of Education from the University of Kansas; and a Specialist in Education from Emporia State University.
Mr. Cook was an Army veteran of World War II. He served in the South Pacific and Japan assigned to occupation duty with the 27th Engr Const Bn. Everett also served in the Army Reserve and retired in 1984 with the rank of Colonel.
He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, in Topeka, where he served as a Sunday School teacher. Everett was also a member of the Topeka Elementary Principals Association; Topeka Administrators Association and was a life member of the National Education Association.
Everett married Alice Ruth Hodgson of Topeka on June 20, 1947. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Kevin D. Cook, his wife Karen, grandson, Ethan and granddaughter, Erin, all of Flower Mound, Texas.; and a daughter, Tracey D. Cook and grandson, Justin Moore, both of Topeka. His sister, Marjorie Lee Cook Sasnett of Waxhaw, NC, died in 1991.
A Celebration of Everett's Life will be scheduled later this year and announced at that time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020