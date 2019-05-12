|
Ezekiel Ireland Ezekiel John "Zeke" Ireland, 27, Parsons, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Zeke was born August 31, 1991, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Gregg and Carol Rolf Ireland. He lived at home with his parents in Topeka until he was 11 years old. Zeke moved to Parsons State Hospital in 2002 and graduated from Parson's Special Purpose School in 2013. Zeke's favorite activity was listening to music.
Zeke is survived by his parents; sisters, Jessie and Jackie Ireland; grandmother, Jessie Rolf; aunts, Mary Gouveia and Julie Edmondson (Tim); and uncle, Johnny Ireland. He was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Marjorie Ireland and Robert Rolf.
Zeke's memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th street, Topeka KS 66604, with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capper Foundation sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019