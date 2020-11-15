Ezell B. "EZ" Monts, Jr., 69, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of EZ's Life will be announced at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Advanced Heart Care at the University of Kansas Health System, 2330 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.,Ste. 305, Westwood, Kansas 66205.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
