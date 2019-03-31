|
F. Orvella Alkire F. "Orvella"(McGilvray) Alkire. 85, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1933, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Orval George and Florence Esther (Winans) McGilvray. She attended Salina High School.
She was a Lifetime Member of Veterans of Foreign War Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 1650 of Topeka.
Orvella married Zoland Elijah Alkire on June 18th, 1950 in Salina, Kansas. She survived 80 days after the love of her life passed away on December 31, 2018. They shared over 68 years of marriage together. Survivors include three children, Zolan Timothy Alkire, Tampa, FL, Zolana Jean (Jean Sassatelli) Baumel, Omaha, NE and Andrew Jonathan (Wendy) Alkire, Topeka; three grandchildren, Kristin, Alicia and Brionna; and three great-grandchildren, Avery, Jack Wallace and Lochlan.
Orvella loved spending time with family, and cherished the time she spent with Wendy Alkire over the last several years. She enjoyed volunteering, knitting, reading, holidays, especially Thanksgiving. She was always zestful, supportive, loving and enjoyed life with a positive attitude. She was an avid Cornhusker football fan and always wore Husker Red on game days.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. Services and inurnment at Oregon, Missouri will be held at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019