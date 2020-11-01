Faith Marie Adams died at her home in Topeka, KS, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was pre-deceased by Douglas T. Adams, her loving husband of forty-six years; by Margaret and Isaac Nickel, her parents, of Buhler, KS; and by Leah Speiser, a sister, of Overland Park.
Immediate survivors include Trevor Adams, eldest son and care-giver; Justin Adams, younger son (Kari), and their children, Two sisters survive-Martha Tamburrano (Angelo) of Upland, CA; and Char Nickel, Emporia.
Faith Adams was a teacher of language, literature, and composition.
She began her career at "TASOL"-the American School of Kinshasa, Zaire, 1965-67. Upon departure from Zaire to Stateside, she taught in the public schools of Frankfort, Meriden, and Topeka, KS.
In addition to her academic interests Faith cultivated satisfying hobbies in home arts such as tie-dye, cooking, and horticulture. In her early childhood on the farm, she enjoyed recreation with ponies and horses. As a city dweller, she was blessed with canine companions.
Cremation is planned. A private celebration of life will follow. Penwell-Gabel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be donated to Carol Foley, proprietress, c/o Carol's Pretty Pets 4547 SW Topeka Blvd. 66609; Heartland Hospice 2231 SW Wanamaker Road Suite 202, Topeka, KS, 66614.
