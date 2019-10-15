Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Burial
Following Services
Netawaka Cemetery
Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman

Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman Obituary
Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman EMPORIA- Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman, 92, was born June 29, 1927 on the family farm home, west and south of Bern, KS. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Netawaka Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Assoc. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
