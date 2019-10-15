|
Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman EMPORIA- Fayola (Kroemer) Linneman, 92, was born June 29, 1927 on the family farm home, west and south of Bern, KS. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Netawaka Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Assoc. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
