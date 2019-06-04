Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fenton Norwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fenton "Bud" Norwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fenton "Bud" Norwood Obituary
Fenton "Bud" Norwood Fenton Gene "Bud" Norwood, born July 30, 1940, of Axtell, KS, husband, father, grandfather and avid KU fan, member of the Chiefs Kingdom and Royals supporter went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation is today, noon to 8 p.m. at the Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home in Axtell. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be at 10 a.m., Wed., June 5 at the United Methodist Church in Axtell. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.