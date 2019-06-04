|
Fenton "Bud" Norwood Fenton Gene "Bud" Norwood, born July 30, 1940, of Axtell, KS, husband, father, grandfather and avid KU fan, member of the Chiefs Kingdom and Royals supporter went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation is today, noon to 8 p.m. at the Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home in Axtell. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be at 10 a.m., Wed., June 5 at the United Methodist Church in Axtell. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019