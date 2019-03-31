|
|
Ferman Dwight Fowler Ferman Dwight Fowler, 81, of Topeka Kansas, surrounded by family, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Ferman was born July 8, 1937 in Holden, MO to Thomas Isaiah and Lillian Josephine Fowler. He had four brothers and one sister. Ferman married Sammy Sue Senseney in June 7, 1957. Ferman worked in sales and sales management at Swansons, Sears, Macys and Dillard's.
He will be remembered as a man of great kindness, integrity and a welcoming heart. He always made time to serve others. When asked if he whistles because he is happy, he would always reply, "No, I am happy because I whistle".
Ferman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Fowler, his children, Aaron Fowler (Laura), Troy Fowler (Jane) and Susan Calderwood (Mick) and eight grandchildren.
Services will be at Countryside United Methodist Church 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611, Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 pm. Please direct donations to the music ministry at Countryside UMC.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019