Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferman Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferman Dwight Fowler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ferman Dwight Fowler Obituary
Ferman Dwight Fowler Ferman Dwight Fowler, 81, of Topeka Kansas, surrounded by family, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Ferman was born July 8, 1937 in Holden, MO to Thomas Isaiah and Lillian Josephine Fowler. He had four brothers and one sister. Ferman married Sammy Sue Senseney in June 7, 1957. Ferman worked in sales and sales management at Swansons, Sears, Macys and Dillard's.

He will be remembered as a man of great kindness, integrity and a welcoming heart. He always made time to serve others. When asked if he whistles because he is happy, he would always reply, "No, I am happy because I whistle".

Ferman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Fowler, his children, Aaron Fowler (Laura), Troy Fowler (Jane) and Susan Calderwood (Mick) and eight grandchildren.

Services will be at Countryside United Methodist Church 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611, Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 pm. Please direct donations to the music ministry at Countryside UMC.

To see Ferman's complete obituary please go to www.signaturefunerals.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now