Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Ferne M. Rumsey

Ferne M. Rumsey Obituary
Ferne M. Rumsey Ferne M. Rumsey, 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene, 730 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66606, or to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
