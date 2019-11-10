|
|
Ferne M. Rumsey Ferne M. Rumsey, 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene, 730 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66606, or to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019