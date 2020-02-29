Home

Fleeda Dehn Fleeda Dehn, 58, Topeka, passed away February 13, 2020. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Dehn. Also, by sisters Judy Stansbury, Edith Dreasher, Norma Short, Sally Moritz, Connie Goodnow, Nancy Wahweotten and Pam Bost, and brothers Danny Welborn, John Welborn, George Welborn, Don Welborn and Scott Welborn, and many nieces and nephews. Fleeda was preceded in death by her parents Laila and Greeley Welborn and a sister Barbara Miller. Celebration of life services pending.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
