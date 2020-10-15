1/
Florence Ila Ferdinand
OSAGE CITY- Florence Ila Ferdinand, 98, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Vintage Park in Osage City.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Osage City. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or Jesus Project and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
