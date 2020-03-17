|
|
Florence May Morris Florence May Morris, 80, of Berryton, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and Elara Caring Hospice. She was born August 30, 1939 in Circleville, Kansas, the daughter of Donald and Lela (Stone) Huss.
Florence graduated from Soldier High School. She married Russel Dean "Russ" Morris on September 6, 1957 in Havensville, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Huss on April 29, 2018.
Florence was a stay at home mother prior to being employed by the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System for 27 years before retiring in 2002.
Survivors include four daughters, Donna (Darrell) Garwood of Topeka, Sandy (Dennis) Hunsinger of Carbondale, June Morris of Topeka and Tammy Fiegener of Berryton, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her siblings, Carroll Wayne Huss and Vera Marchisotto.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Lynn Creek Cemetery southeast of Topeka.
Florence will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 3625 SW 29th St., Ste. 102, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
