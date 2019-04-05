|
Florene A. Suitt Florene A. Suitt, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born July 14, 1924 in Comisky, Kansas, the daughter of Franklin H. and Cora (Catterson) McDonald.
Florene graduated from Wilsey Rural High School in 1942 and attended American Business College in Wichita. She had resided in Topeka since 1945. She and her husband, Charley owned and operated the Vinewood Dance Club for several years. Florene was also employed by the Topeka Supply Depot for 14 years. She was a member of the Nucomers Club.
Florene married Charley P. "Arky" Suitt on May 14, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her son; Fred W. Suitt on April 25, 2018 and her five siblings; Frank McDonald, Fred McDonald, Freda Wayman, Ferne McDonald and Francis Schieve.
Survivors include their children; Michael P. (Mary) Suitt of Lawrence, Becky (James) Conley of Topeka, ten grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 S.W. 29th St., Ste. 100, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019