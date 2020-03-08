Home

Floyd "Big Bruce" Luetje

Floyd "Big Bruce" Luetje Obituary
Floyd "Big Bruce" Luetje Floyd "Big Bruce" Luetje age 69, of Topeka, Kansas passed away March 2, 2020 at his home.

Bruce was born October 20, 1950, in Topeka, the son of Karl Adolphe Luetje and Jean Laverne Burkhardt Luetje. He was united in marriage to Pat Luetje on February 5, 1988 in Miami, OK. "Big Bruce" and Pat have lived in their home since 1987.

Bruce graduated from Topeka West High School. After graduation he served in the Army National Guard of Kansas, then began working for Goodyear, for Stormont-Vail Health and later for Topeka Harley Davidson.

Bruce loved his family, friends, animals and motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Kent Luetje and Dana Berry.

Survivors include his wife Pat of 32 years, of the home; his sons Marc, Karl, and Dan Luetje of Topeka; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, two sisters; Kaaren Jones, and Sarah Weishaar, and two brothers; Kevin and Bob Berry.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Topeka Humane Society or Midland Hospice.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Woodshed, formerly the Moose Lodge in Topeka.

Dove Cremations & Funerals 2843 S.E. Minnesota Avenue Topeka, Kansas is assisting the family.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
