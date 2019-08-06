Home

Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Aldersgate Village, Wesley Hall
7220 SW Asbury Dr.
Topeka, KS
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Aldersgate Village, Wesley Hall
7220 SW Asbury Dr.
Topeka, KS
Forrest Edwin Cowell


1926 - 2019
Forrest Edwin Cowell Obituary
Forrest Edwin Cowell Forrest Edwin Cowell, 92, passed away August 4,2019 at Topeka, KS. He was born December 19, 1926 to John Imla and Edna Petermeyer Cowell at Clay Center, KS He moved with his family to Topeka, KS in 1943 and graduated from Topeka High School in 1944. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. After his service, he entered Washburn University transferring to the University of Kansas graduating in 1947 with a degree in aeronautical engineering.

After graduation Forrest was employed by Glenn L. Martin aircraft company of Baltimore, Md returning to Topeka in 1948. He spent forty years as a civil engineer designing highways for the Kansas Department of Transportation retiring in 1988.

Forrest and Eula Mae Geyer were united in marriage June 26, 1949 at the Oakland United Methodist Church celebrating seventy years of marriage this past June.

Forrest enjoyed his family and friends. Traveling was a favorite family activity during the summer and later with Eula Mae during retirement visiting all of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, cruising the Caribbean and the Panama Canal, Canada, and Europe.

Music was a special interest, starting with playing the clarinet in school bands and singing lessons. Until recently he used his tenor voice to share his faith in church choirs, as soloist and in small groups.

Forrest was predeceased by his parents, brothers Robert and Walter Cowell and his son-in-law, Allen Guthrie. He is survived by his wife Eula Mae, daughters Ellen Guthrie and Sharon Miller, both of Topeka. Grandchildren Erin Guthrie (Wil Warren), Kansas City, KS and Royce Guthrie (Kara), Fort Eustis, VA. Great- grandchildren Isabella, Tobias and Sebastian Guthrie, Fort Eustis, VA. Thornton and Rockwell Warren, Kansas City, KS, sister-in-law Patricia Cowell, St. Charles, IL and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, Aug 10 at Aldersgate Village, Wesley Hall 7220 SW Asbury Dr. Topeka, KS. Family will be available for visiting at 9:00 am before the service. Inurnment will be later at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St, Topeka, KS 66604 or the Good Samaritan Fund, Aldersgate Village, 7220 SW Asbury Dr, Topeka, KS 66614.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
