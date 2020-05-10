Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
View Map
Frances "Fran" Banks

Frances "Fran" Banks Obituary
Frances "Fran" Banks Frances L. "Fran" Banks, 88, Tecumseh, passed to join her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tecumseh Kiwanis or Harvesters. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Fran's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
