Frances C. Neria
Frances C. Neria, 94 of Topeka, KS died Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home.

She was born September 17, 1926 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Frank and Stella (Soto) Chabira.

She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School and was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Frances worked at a basket factory prior to becoming a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, crocheting and babysitting.

Frances married Andy Neria on May 8, 1948 in Topeka. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Greg (Robin) Neria, three daughters, Stella Aguilar, Patricia (Larry) White and Laura Neria all of Topeka, 12 grandchildren, Greg Neria II, Tony Neria, Andy (Rhonda) Neria, Churck Neria, Robert (Veronica Nava) Aguilar, Elisha Hinton, Diana (Darrell) Hicks, Krista (Gary Wabaskie) Schmidt, Daniel Llamas, Damien (Krystal) Llamas, Duane (Ashly) Llamas, Devin Llamas, 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. A brother, Steve Chabira also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stella, along with six siblings, Adam Chabira, Nellie Chabira, Mary Nicholson, Pat Nicholson, Alice Konjura and Henrietta Hermelink.

Frances will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. followed by the family receiving friends until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 A.M. Friday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Graveside services will be 2:30 P.M. Friday at the Calvary Cemetery in Coffeyville, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
