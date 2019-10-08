|
|
Frances Cervantez, age 89, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born in Topeka, KS on December 3, 1929 the daughter of Andrew and Ines (Dominguez) Esquibel. On May 6, 1960, she married Joseph "Joe" Cervantez in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage before Joe's passing in 2016.
Frances was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and she worked at the annual Fiesta for many years. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Most of all, Frances loved her family. She would cook and babysit for not only her family but for people in her neighborhood. Cooking Sunday meals after church was her specialty and her home was the place to be for Christmas Eve. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her four children, Victoria Cervantez, Victor, Sr. and his wife Mary Ann Cervantez, Vivian Best and her husband Tony, Christopher Dice; seven grandchildren, Victor, Jr., Jamell, Brandon, Jessica, Alysia, Caitlin and Allison; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Sal Esquibel; two sisters, Peggy Pagan and Pauline Medina and a loving extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joe and a sister, Julia Jaramillo. Frances will lie in state from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 10 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. of Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Midland Hospice. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Frances Frances Cervantez Cervantez
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019