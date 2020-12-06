Frances T. Holman, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 2, 2020, at the Santa Marta Skilled Nursing Center in Olathe, Kansas. She was 94.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10 until 10:30 a.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. The rosary will be prayed at 10:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., all at the Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. The Mass will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
for the full obituary.