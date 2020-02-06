Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Frances Irene "Irene" (Moses) White

Frances Irene "Irene" (Moses) White Obituary
Frances Irene "Irene" (Moses) White Frances "Irene" White, 94, of Holton, KS, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Lexington Park Nursing Home in Topeka, KS. She was born March 24, 1925 in McLouth, KS, the daughter of Carl R. & Ella Mae (Swain) Moses.

Irene graduated from Basehor High School in 1942. Irene retired from the Kansas Highway Patrol. She also worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, as well as The United States Army Finance Office in Kansas City, MO.

She was an active member of the Circleville United Methodist Church.

Irene married Fred White, Jr. on November 30, 1945 at the United Methodist Church in Basehor, KS. They celebrated over 66 years of marriage. Fred preceded her in death on October 21, 2012. Irene was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Carl M. Moses and Alvin Moses; a sister, Mabel White and a grandson, Joseph White.

Survivors include 6 sons, Donald White (Barbara) of Topeka, KS, Ronald White (Mary Kay) of Topeka, KS, Mark White (Mary) of Hiawatha, KS, Stanley White (Wanda) of Mayetta, KS, Steven White (Kelly) of Topeka, KS, Timothy White (Karen) of Tecumseh, KS; 2 daughters, Sharon Hartwich (Stan) of Onaga, KS, and Elaine Harris (Mark) of Topeka, KS; a sister, Connie Pebley (Tom) of Basehor, KS; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Wildhorse Cemetery in rural McLouth, KS. She will lie in state Friday and Saturday at the funeral home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday morning. Memorials may be given to the Circleville United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270 Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
