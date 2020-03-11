|
Frances Jacobs Maust Fran died Sunday morning, March 8, at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was born September 2, 1944 in Topeka, Kansas. Fran was a graduate of Topeka High School and Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. In June, 1965, Fran married Richard Maust. Fran spent her working years in Des Moines, Iowa working for Meredith Publishing Company, Neodata and Employers Mutual Casualty Company, She enjoyed traveling and playing tennis.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, Tucson, a brother, Mike Jacobs, and sister, Virginia Glover of Joplin, Missouri, and cousins, Tena Bengtson and Theresa Droge, both of Topeka.
No service is planned.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020