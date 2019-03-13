|
|
Frances L. Paschall Frances Loriane Paschall, 91, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was born June 16, 1927, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of James and Irene (Blakley) Heckel. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1945.
Frances married Donald M. Paschall on October 16, 1949 in Topeka he preceded her in death on January 20, 1987.
Frances was self-employed with Home Interiors. She was a long time resident of Oakland area and owned property in the neighborhood. She was super generous, spunky and tougher than nails. She could put you in your place quickly but just as easily had a tear come to her eye because tenderness and kindness lurked really close to the surface of her heart.
Survivors include a son, Mike (Deb) Paschall; daughter, Cheryl (Duane) Falteisek; grandchildren, Stefanie (Tim) Hibschman, Jeff (Leslie) Paschall, Andrew (Chelsea) Paschall; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Flossie Dunlap and Alberta Burnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister.
Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date at Topeka Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019