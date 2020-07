Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances L Webster Schmidt, 94, Topeka, KS, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 of natural causes. Due to covid concerns, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To leave a special message and for a full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety. com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store