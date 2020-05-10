Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page., KS
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Walnut Valley Memorial Park
El Dorado, KS
Frances Oblander


1927 - 2020
Frances Oblander Obituary
Frances Oblander Frances Mae Oblander, 93, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Frances was born April 24, 1927, in Potwin, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Rebecca Everett Hendricks. She graduated from Potwin High School. Frances married Charles Oblander on March 28, 1948, in Potwin. She had been a beautician in Augusta, Kansas and worked at Char's Flowers, Crane Office Supply and sold Tupperware in Topeka. Frances loved cooking for her family, making quilts and teddy bears, and wintering with her husband in Arizona. She was also a volunteer at Ward-Meade.

Frances is survived by her children, Bruce Oblander (Brenda), Cendy Ide (Paul), Mary Reinhardt (Vern), Pat Oblander (Tammy), Tim Oblander (LeAnn); grandchildren, Aaron Oblander, Alison Oblander, Adam Oblander, Heather Read (Caleb), Heidi Ide, Cooper Ide, Katherine Reinhardt, Anne Reinhardt, Shawna Hein (Jerrod), Shandy Grist (John), Cody Oblander and Riley Oblander; great-grandchildren, Drayden, Keiryn, Miller, Maddy, Maddox, Reid, Cameron, Isla and Addie; sister, Betty Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Oblander. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, grandchild, Alex Oblander, and siblings, Jim Hendricks, Bonnie Wolf and Denny Hendricks.

Private service will be streamed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distance must be kept at the 2 p.m. graveside service on Wednesday, at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Topeka Presbyterian Manor, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
