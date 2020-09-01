1/1
Frances (Gonzales) Valdivia
Frances Valdivia, 93, of Topeka, KS died August 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 23, 1927 in Topeka the daughter of Epitacio and Maria (Vasquez) Gonzales.

Frances was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking Mexican food and making tortillas. She canned peppers and hot sauce sharing with family and selling to others. Frances also enjoyed flower gardening, embroidering, doing word searches and playing BINGO. Her family was the most important thing in her life, she enjoyed spending time with all her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she will be greatly missed by all.

Frances married Guadalupe Valdivia on May 10, 1958 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2003. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Janet) Valdivia, John Valdivia all of Topeka, four daughters, Marie Valdivia, Anita Valdivia both of Topeka, Sarah (Chris Krull) Valdivia of Midlothian, TX, Veronica Valdivia of Lawrence, and a brother, Augustine (Dolores) Gonzales of Topeka. Four grandchildren, Jared (Mindy), Kelcie (Michael), Justis, Noah and six great-grandchildren, Amaya, Jared, Kaison, Ellyana, Raelynn, and Ezekiel also survive. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Jose Gonzales, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Hazel Gomez, Benito Gonzales, and Antonio Gonzales.

Frances will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with the Parish Rosary being prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Services will be video taped and available on the funeral home website later in the day.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
