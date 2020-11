Francine Martha (Reed) Pomerantz, 76, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in February.A private green burial will be held at Heart Land Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Francine Pomerantz Memorial Fund at Washburn University. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com