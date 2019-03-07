|
Francis A. Grollmes Francis A. Grollmes, 87, Valley Falls, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church In Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 V.F.W.
The Rosary will be at 6:00 pm Friday, at the church. Visitation will follow. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019