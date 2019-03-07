Home

Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
(785) 945-3223
Francis A. Grollmes Obituary
Francis A. Grollmes Francis A. Grollmes, 87, Valley Falls, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church In Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 V.F.W.

The Rosary will be at 6:00 pm Friday, at the church. Visitation will follow. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
