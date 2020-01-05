|
Francis E. "Gene" " Curly" Requa Francis Elliott "Gene" "Curly" Requa, 91, of Topeka, received his Heavenly angel wings on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Francis was born in Cassville, Missouri, the son of Fred Requa and Pearl Elliott.
Francis is survived by one sister, five children, fifteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as his fur baby companions.
Francis retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Topeka after 35 years of service.
As per Francis' wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020