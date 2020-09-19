Francis G. "Frank" Rafferty, 59, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Rossville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center from cancer.



He was born June 4, 1961, at Topeka, the son of William Keith and Eileen M. Zima Rafferty. Frank grew up in the Emmett community and attended St. Marys High School.



He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys.



Frank was preceded in death by his father, Keith Rafferty, his step-father, Kenny Knipp, and a brother, Bill Rafferty.



Survivors include his mother, Eileen Knipp, St. Marys; two brothers, Pat (Mary Beth) Rafferty, St. Marys and Phil Rafferty, Emmett; his sister, Kathleen Love, Burlingame; sister-in-law, Janet Rafferty, Emmett, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to Thank Will and the staff at Rossville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care.



Private inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys is pending. Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St. Marys, Kansas 66536, is in charge of arrangements.



