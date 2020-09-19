1/
Francis G. "Frank" Rafferty
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis G. "Frank" Rafferty, 59, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Rossville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center from cancer.

He was born June 4, 1961, at Topeka, the son of William Keith and Eileen M. Zima Rafferty. Frank grew up in the Emmett community and attended St. Marys High School.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Keith Rafferty, his step-father, Kenny Knipp, and a brother, Bill Rafferty.

Survivors include his mother, Eileen Knipp, St. Marys; two brothers, Pat (Mary Beth) Rafferty, St. Marys and Phil Rafferty, Emmett; his sister, Kathleen Love, Burlingame; sister-in-law, Janet Rafferty, Emmett, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to Thank Will and the staff at Rossville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care.

Private inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys is pending. Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St. Marys, Kansas 66536, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved