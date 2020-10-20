Francis Larry Kriegel, age 84, of Topeka, KS, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Topeka.
He was born the son of Henry B. and Victorine Mary (Fogle) Kriegel on April 20, 1936 in Brooklyn, IA.
Francis married Joyce Jeanette Myers on January 11, 1958 at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka. Joyce passed away on October 23, 2016. Together, they shared 58 years of marriage.
Francis served his country with pride and retired after 23 years of service in the United States Air Force. After his military retirement, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Carrier. Francis was an avid coin, knife, Coca-Cola and cast-iron bank collector. He enjoyed attending auctions in his spare time. He also loved to go fishing, hunting, coaching football and being active in the Boy Scouts. Francis was a long-time member of Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include his children, Dianna Sims (Robert), Kimberly Nash (Keith), Larry Kriegel (Josey) and Loren Kriegel (Nancy); 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Hill and a brother, Bob Kriegel.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Jeanette Kriegel; son, Dwayne Kriegel and ten siblings.
Francis will lie in state on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, 1114 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., with a Parish Rosary at 10:30 A.M. and a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., all at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. One request from Francis and the family is to kindly suggest those who attend to please wear blue jeans to be comfortable for the services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Francis's honor to the Disabled American Veterans
, Jayhawk Area Council-Boy Scouts of America or to Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.
