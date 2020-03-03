|
Francis Walter Berberich Francis Walter Berberich, 77, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.
He was born February 13, 1943, in Topeka, KS. The son of Thomas Berberich and Dorothy (Chambers) Berberich.
Francis married Vicki Alexander April 15, 1962. She preceded him in death, as well as their infant son, Chad.
A celebration of his life will be at 12:00pm Tuesday March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St, Topeka. For full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020