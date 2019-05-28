Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Francisco S. "Jimmy" Florez Jr.

Francisco S. "Jimmy" Florez Jr. Obituary
Francisco S. "Jimmy" Florez, Jr., 85, of Topeka, KS died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 13, 1933 in Topeka the son of Francisco Florez, Sr. and Mercedes (Serna) Florez.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a painter at BNSF retiring after 43 years.

Jimmy was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #1.

He married Emilia Ortiz on June 18, 1956 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She survives. Other survivors include three sons, Paul (Bonnie) Florez, Frank Florez, Tom Florez, a sister, Dolores (Augustine) Gonzales along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Florez, three brothers, Antonio Florez, Jose Florez, John Florez, and three sisters, Lupe Batres, Vincentia Florez and Socorro Florez.

Jimmy will lie in state after 2:00 pm Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where his family will receive friends until 8:00 pm. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
